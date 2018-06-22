Is Drake's Scorpion Going to Be a Double Album? See Why Fans Think So

Drake‘s newest album Scorpion will debut in just one week, and fans think the rapper — who revealed the cover art for the album and released the music video for “I’m Upset” on the same day — is going to surprise them with a double album.

Fans have been making predictions about the album on social media, and the excitement kicked into overdrive after promotional billboards started popping up in Toronto.

The billboards in Drake’s hometown have a few different sayings, including: “Changing from a boy to a man” and “Don’t hit me when you hear this.”

But one billboard — with the words “A Side B Side” — has gotten some extra attention. Fans believe the star, 31, is hinting at a double album, and another billboard with the words “Is there more” is also fueling the theory.

tryna see what this a side b side is about 👀 — kasi (@Kasstumpff) June 22, 2018

Hold up… Drake dropping a double album?! pic.twitter.com/RDMhhpEqd0 — B (@BoolBry) June 21, 2018

If Drake drops a double album, one rapping & one singing. I’m letting you know in advance that unless you have an appointment with me to send me a text/call, don’t. My phone will be occupied by the music 24/7. pic.twitter.com/dKxgMZJQvb — Jimmy Coppa (@jimmy_coppa) June 22, 2018

Scorpion is Drake’s fifth studio album and will be released on June 29.