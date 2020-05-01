The rapper's latest mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes is a collection of 14 tracks, including collaborations with Chris Brown, Future and more

Drake Releases New Mixtape, Says Next Album Will Drop This Summer: 'Lucky Number 6'

Drake is supplying a new batch of vibes for fans.

On Friday, the rapper, 33, dropped a new mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collection of 14 tracks including his recent viral hit "Toosie Slide." The release also features collaborations with Chris Brown, Future and more artists.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight," wrote Drake on Instagram.

The Grammy winner also took the opportunity to tease his next studio album, his sixth to date and first since June 2018's Scorpion.

"…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!!" he wrote. "Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd"

Dark Lane Demo Tapes includes songs like "Deep Pockets," "Time Flies," "From Florida with Love" and "War," among others.

Earlier this month, the Canadian rapper busted a record when he debuted a song to No. 1 for the third time. He became the first male artist to do so, and only the second overall act to achieve the feat.

His single "Toosie Slide" — which inspired a trend of TikTok dance challenges — shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. Drake's "God's Plan" premiered at No. 1 back in February 2018, as did "Nice for What" later that April.

Mariah Carey is the other artist to make three No. 1 debuts, with her songs "Fantasy," "One Sweet Day" and "Honey" becoming hits between 1995 and 1997.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is now available wherever you stream music.