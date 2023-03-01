Drake Says He Regrets Naming Exes in Songs as It Affects Their Lives: 'But I Like to Be Honest'

Drake is having second thoughts about name-dropping his ex-girlfriends in his music.

During an appearance on FUTUREMOODS's premiere episode of Moody Conversations with Lil Yachty last week, the Certified Lover Boy rapper opened up about naming his exes in his songs.

"'Maybe I coulda done without, like, s—ing on people for age or disrupting somebody's life,'" Drake, 36, said of rapping about his exes.

"The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, 'You know, it's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it,'" the "Knife Talk" rapper added.

He then went on to reflect on a conversation he had with an ex about it.

He said she told him: "'You don't know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don't know what my family knows or doesn't know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I'm left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I've tried to build up for myself.'"

"So I've tried my best to stop doing that," Drake concluded. "But I like to be honest in music too so that one's a push and pull."

Over the course of his career, Drake has suggested in his songs he's dated celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and SZA, who he name-dropped in his song "Mr. Right Now" in October 2021.

"Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he rapped.

In 2010, Drake had a lyric about going on a date he had with Rihanna in his song "Firework."

"Who coulda predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me? / What happened between us that night, it always seems to trouble me."