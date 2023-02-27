Drake Says He 'Didn't Have the Heart' to Tell Lil Wayne He Rapped His Name Wrong on a 2008 Collab

Drake goes by many names: Drizzy Drake, 6 God, Champagne Papi, and even Aubrey Graham for those who want to get specific.

But one name the Canadian MC doesn't quite use anymore is Drizzy Drake Rogers — which ended up being the result of a misunderstanding by his Young Money mentor Lil Wayne back in 2008.

In a new interview for collaborator Lil Yachty's FUTUREMOOD "A Moody Conversation" series, Drake, 36, shared that Wayne, 40, only called him "Rogers" in their 2008 collab "Ransom" because he misread the OVO rapper's email address.

"My email was drizzydrake@rogers.com," Drake said. "Rogers is the service provider in Canada. Wayne thought that — he didn't realize at that time that the @ in the email was like a middle, interference. So he just thought my name was Drizzy Drake Rogers."

"I mean, he rapped it once," Drake continued. "I didn't have the heart to correct him... God bless his heart."

In "Ransom," produced by Boi-1da and released during Drake's early mixtape days, Wayne raps: "And I just sold a lot of property to a buyer / And I think his name was kinda like "Drake Drizzy Rogers" / Or "Drizzy Drake Rogers," I'm too busy to play father / And when it comes to the game, I'm too willing to play harder."

The MC previously shared the name mix-up story in a 2010 interview with Katie Couric, but his new sit-down with Yachty marks the first time that Drizzy revealed his initial hesitancy toward correcting his mentor.

Drake (right) and Lil Wayne (left) appear on stage together in 2015. Josh Brasted/WireImage

Of course, Drake and Wayne go way back, as Wayne signed the Canadian rapper to his Young Money Entertainment label in 2009. They've also got a stacked resume of collaborations — from 2010's "Miss Me" to 2011's "The Motto" to 2021's "Seeing Green" alongside label-mate Nicki Minaj, and haven't been afraid to give each other their flowers over the years.

At the the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective earlier this month, Weezy was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, as Drake saluted him in a pre-recorded speech.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm here tonight on behalf of the Black Music Collective," Drake began, before winking at the camera. "To present the Global Impact Award to Ed Sheeran ..."

"Lil Wayne? Oh, makes more sense," he continued, per Complex. "That's a lot better, by the way. I love you so much. I don't wanna make this personal because the Global Impact Award would be about how you affected everybody, not just me. I know I probably get annoying with saying how much you mean to me and my family, but I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say that our careers, our cadences, our melodies, maybe our face tats or our outfits or our decisions in general would not have been the same without your natural gift to be yourself."

In a 2010 issue of PEOPLE, Drizzy even listed Wayne as one of his hip-hop idols alongside Jay-Z, Kanye West, Andre 3000 and Nas. "It's hard as a rapper not to become repetitive," Drake said at the time, "and [Wayne] always has a new way to make it fun. And I get to witness his work ethic. He's working when you're sleeping."