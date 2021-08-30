Drake Confirms Release Date for Certified Lover Boy After Months-Long Delay of Sixth Studio Album

Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time

Drake is ready to drop new music.

On Monday morning, the 34-year-old rapper teased that his upcoming sixth studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, will be released later this week on Friday, Sept. 3, after a months-long delay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "One Dance" hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an image that featured an array of multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs.

"CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3," Drake captioned the post, confirming the release date.

The album marks the Canada native's first full-length project following 2018's Scorpion. Drake previously released other new material in between, including 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes and the EP Scary Hours 2, which was released in March.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time, per Billboard. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

Months later in June, the Grammy winner then gave an update on the status of the long-awaited project during an interview at the Ultimate Rap League's N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event.

When asked about Certified Lover Boy's release, Drake confirmed the album would be out before the end of the summer. "Oh, yeah, I'll be there. My album will be out by then," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Shares Sweet New Photos of Himself Getting Son Adonis, 3, Ready

Fans began to speculate that Certified Lover Boy would get a Sept. 3 drop date after the album's release was teased during ESPN's SportsCenter last week.

There, an ad that appeared to be a normal sports-focused spot played before it became glitch-filled with an unidentifiable man holding up a piece of cardboard with "CLB September 3" clearly written on it.

"Did Drake hack Sports Center and just randomly drop the CLB date?" one user tweeted in response as another added, "Yo, @Drake is an absolute genius. So well done by his team and @SportsCenter."