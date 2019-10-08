Drake Says He's 'So Hurt' Over Dad's Claim That He Lied About Their Relationship to Sell Records

Drake says he’s “so hurt” after his dad Dennis Graham accused him of lying about their relationship to “sell records.”

“My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him,” Drake, 32, wrote on his Instagram Stories Tuesday.

“It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with.”

Drake went on to clarify that “every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

It all started when Graham appeared on an episode of Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings earlier this month, and revealed how he felt about Drake alleging he’s an absentee father in his lyrics.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that. I always been with Drake,” Graham fired back.

“I talk — I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool,'” Graham shared with Nick Cannon.

That’s when he claims Drake admitted to making it all up.

“He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ Uh-okay. Okay, well [we’re] cool,” Graham told Cannon.

As fans know, Drake has often referenced his childhood in his music — specifically his dad’s absence on the track “Look What You’ve Done” from his album Take Care.

“And my father living in Memphis now, he can’t come this way/Over some minor charges and child support/That just wasn’t paid, damn/Boo-hoo, sad story — Black American dad story,” he raps.

Drake also spoke about his relationship with Graham on an episode of Lebron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop last year.

The rapper explained that now that he’s a father to his son Adonis with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, he wants to set a better example than what he grew up with.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake told James. “No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

“I didn’t come from that [peace],” Drake said. “I came from my mother being like, ‘Your dad is this.’ My dad would never speak ill of my mother — ever, ever, ever. My mother is the nicest, kindest, sweetest woman, but she’s a woman scorned and a woman who is exhausted.”

“I was really hard on my parents for giving me sort of a childhood that I had to wrap my mind around as I grew,” Drake said on the show. “Multiple times I sort of suggested that they could have done a better job at co-parenting, sticking together, not being so divided.”

Brussaux welcomed Adonis on Oct. 11, 2017.

While Drake and his father may not agree on their relationship, the rapper has Graham’s stamp of approval when it comes to how he parents Adonis.

“This is brand new,” Graham said on the Hollywood red carpet at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection launch in May.

“The baby is only 17 months. He hasn’t had a lot of time [with him], but the baby loves him.”

“I’ve seen them interact together, and it’s beautiful,” Graham continued.