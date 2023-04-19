Drake Puts His Abs on Display in Social Media Thirst Trap — See the Photo!

Drake is set to kick off his It's All a Blur tour on June 16

By
Published on April 19, 2023 01:29 PM
Drake Shares Thirst Trap with His Followers
Photo: Drake/Instagram

Drake is feeling "Way 2 Sexy."

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Take Care rapper shared a photo on his Instagram Stories where he put his abs on full display.

In the photo, Drake is standing to the side wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. "5 min cold plunge for the soul," he captioned the snap.

Drake attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Drake. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Last month, Drake announced he was going on tour with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage.

The 29-date tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans and will make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

It will also mark Drake's first tour since 2018's Aubrey & the Three Migos. Since then, he's released four albums, including his most recent with 21 Savage.

Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaborative album Her Loss in October during a visual for their hit single "Jimmy Cooks."

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal

The album featured 16 songs, including their hit "Rich Flex." Earlier this month, the "Fair Trade" performer played an unreleased song which is believed to be titled "Rescue Me" on Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio.

On the track, he sampled audio of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from West (which was finalized in November of last year) in the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, leading fans to believe he is taking aim at Kanye West.

