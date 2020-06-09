Drake’s Producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib Responds to Pusha T’s Diss Track Mocking His MS

Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s producer, has responded to Pusha T’s 2018 diss track in which the rapper mocked Shebib’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

In the track, “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T called Drake a “deadbeat motherf—er” and accused him of fathering a child before Drake had publicly acknowledged his son with his own song.

The line that has drawn the most criticism, however, is the rapper’s mocking of Shebib’s MS.

“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick/How much time he got?” Pusha T raps in the song, referencing Drake and Shebib’s record label, OVO. “That man is sick, sick, sick."

At the time, Shebib, 37, simply responded by sharing a link to information about World MS Day on his Twitter page, but this week, the producer admitted that the song made him feel “like s—.”

“I guess all I’ll say is that was just a different thing for me,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview published Monday. “Different than a bar that he gets off. No real comment. I made my comment. It was National MS Awareness day.”

“Ultimately, I like turning things into positive situations or brighter sides. And if that brings awareness to my disease on a bigger level, I was happy about that,” he continued. “That’s what I used it for. That ultimately is a good thing for me. I like that transaction we had from that perspective. I’m very vocal about it.”

Shebib added that the song crossed a line in mentioning his MS, which he was diagnosed with at age 22.

After the “The Story of Adidon” dropped in May 2018, Drake expressed his anger that Pusha T had exposed Shebib’s battle with MS.

“People love to say, like rap purists and people who just love confrontation, they love to say, ‘Aye, there’s no rules in this s—.’ But there are f—ing rules in this s—,” Drake said during an appearance on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop in October 2018. “And I’m gonna tell you something: It’s like, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. I understand that. Even that, I was like, okay. The mom and dad thing, whatever. You don’t even know my family. But I’mma tell you, wishing death on my friend that has MS?”

Pusha T later responded to Drake’s criticism in an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, “Everybody heard the song. I ain’t wish death on nobody … Not that I care.”