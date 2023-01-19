Drake Says He's Learned That Places Always Have 'Clean' Private Bathrooms 'They Refuse to Show You'

Drake is done with secrets — even those that happen behind closed (bathroom) doors!

The Canadian wordsmith, 36, posted a promise on his Instagram Story on Thursday that he'd start being truthful during the new year — before sharing a mini statement about public and private restrooms.

"Gonna start using 2023 to tell you my truths," Drizzy began his declaration.

Drake/instagram

"I have seen more staff and private bathrooms than anybody ever…whenever you are waiting in line to use the bathroom just know there's an amazing clean private room that they refuse to show you," Drake confessed to his Instagram followers.

While it's unclear exactly what prompted the Certified Lover Boy to share his love/hate relationship with restrooms, he's also been using social media to tease his upcoming Apollo Theatre shows this weekend as a "a trip down memory lane" — perhaps to the days when Drizzy wasn't seeing many private potties.

In an Instagram post earlier in the week, Drake shared several throwback pictures with close friends and collaborators such as Noah "40" Shebib. Some of the images featured his OVO crew producing, traveling, and hanging out with Drake — most dating back to somewhere around 2009 when he released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone.

Mark Brown/Getty

As previously reported, the Her Loss artist postponed his gigs at the Apollo for the second time back in December. The show was first scheduled for Nov. 11, as he postponed the concert to attend his friend and fellow rapper Takeoff's funeral on that same day. He eventually pushed back the dates from December to January because of production delays.

"These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control," the statement read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement further elaborated that the decision came after many "difficult meetings," with the new January performance dates giving the crew the necessary time to complete the work.

The show, while teased as an apparent career look back by Drake himself, also seemingly completes a 2022-23 victory lap for Drizzy as it follows the November release of his No. 1 collab record with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Before that, Drake dropped his most recent solo effort, Honestly, Nevermind, in June.







