Drake Posts Touching Tribute Following the Death of Young Fan: ‘Will Remember You Forever’

Drake is honoring the death of a fan he met through the Make-a-Wish foundation.

“Gonna miss you a whole lot,” the rapper, 32, wrote on Instagram over the weekend, alongside a shot of him and a fan named Kay sitting together at a hospital. In the image, the young girl sits in a hospital bed while Drake, seated at her side, wipes his eyes with a tissue.

Opening up about their special relationship, Drake revealed that although the pair “built a genuine bond,” and that the fan “would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals.”

“I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour,” he continued.

“I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K!” he concluded the post, adding a crying emoji and a blue heart emoji.

The rapper has a long history of going the extra mile for his fans, and this isn’t the first time he’s visited a young supporter in the hospital.

In August, Drizzy paid a special surprise visit to 11-year-old heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in August.

His trip to see Sanchez came after she participated in the popular “Kiki Challenge,” the craze that incorporates a choreographed dance to Drake’s hit song, “In My Feelings.”

Their sweet time together was captured in a video shared to the hospital’s official Facebook page.

Sanchez had no idea her wish to meet Drake would come true. “Oh my God,” she screamed, as he pulled back the curtain to see her.

“You asked me to come, and I’m here,” Drake said, opening his arms to Sanchez. “I’m so happy I got to see you.”

It was an extra-special visit as Sanchez had just celebrated her birthday.

“This is the best birthday I ever had,” she said.