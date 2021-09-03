Future and Young Thug join Drake on the track, which interpolates Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy"

Drake Pays Homage to Rambo, Backstreet Boys and More in Playful 'Way 2 Sexy' Video

Drake is living up to his reputation as a certified lover boy with a hilariously tongue-in-cheek music video for his song "Way 2 Sexy" that pays homage to a series of pop culture moments and icons, including Michael Jackson, Prince, the Backstreet Boys and Rambo.

The 34-year-old rapper made clear the theme of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, when he revealed its cover art, an array of pregnant emoji women all clutching their stomachs.

That theme runs deep in the "Way 2 Sexy" video, which begins with a warning that repeat viewing may lead to a pregnancy.

Drake kicks thing off with an '80s-style workout class (a sexy one, of course), in the vein of Olivia Newton-John's iconic "Physical" music video, and sings along to his own song, which interpolates the 1991 Right Said Fred hit "I'm Too Sexy."

After a brief animated interlude — in which Drake flexes his muscles at a Jessica Rabbit-type woman at the liquor store — the video cuts to what seems to be an older version of Drake, sporting a massive belly as he walks along the beach in front of Santa Monica Pier.

As the clip continues, there's all sorts of directions Drake takes his general sexiness: at one point, he's dressed as a swashbuckling sea hero aboard a ship that turns out to be a faux romance novel cover, and later, he emulates Michael Jackson's dance moves in his famous "Black or White" video.

Then, he even gets to be the star of his own movie, Drambo: Thirst Blood, a reference to the Sylvester Stallone Rambo series.

Future, 37, features on the song, too, and he shows up just in time to rap his verses in front of a yellow car, just like Prince does in his 1992 music video "Sexy M.F."

Yung Thug, 30, also appears in the clip as the star of a pinup calendar, at one point even posing as a sexy lumberjack for the month of October.

Together, the trio — along with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in a surprise cameo — all but recreate the Backstreet Boys' iconic music video for "I Want It That Way."

And if that wasn't enough, Drake is even featured in a sensual, black-and-white fragrance commercial for his "perfume," Wet by Drake.