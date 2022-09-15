'America's Got Talent' Breakout Star Drake Milligan Releases Debut Album 'Dallas/Fort Worth'

Two of Milligan's already-released singles are featured on the LP, including the chart-topping 'Sounds Like Something I'd Do'

By
Published on September 15, 2022 08:52 PM
Drake Milligan Album

Drake Milligan's career is already taking off.

On the heels of being named third on America's Got Talent Wednesday, the country singer, 24, is releasing his debut album.

Early Thursday, he posted a photo of the album cover and shared his excitement with his fans on Instagram.

"I've waited so long to be able to say this...my debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, is OUT NOW! Go check it out at the link in my bio and let me know what you think," the singer's caption read.

Already Milligan's debut LP sits simultaneously at number one on the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. The high-energy, honky-tonk style of the album seems to be resonating with fans.

He also shared in his Instagram story a screenshot with arrows pointing to his number one spot on the iTunes chart, writing "GOOD MORNING. The album has been out for 8 hours. Already #1 on iTunes. Thank y'all so much."

Drake Milligan Album

A release for the artist calls the music "country-to-the-core," and says the full-length album features "Kiss Goodbye All Night" as well as the single "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," both of which he performed on AGT.

He performed "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" as his audition song, and it hit number one before Milligan had even competed in the televised talent show. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed "Kiss Goodbye All Night."

Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," judge Simon Cowell told the singer how much he respected him for returning to compete after the success of his audition with his original song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do", hit number one on the iTunes country chart.

"I've got to say something, Drake. A lot of people after performing on the auditions and their song goes to number one, they would just walk and not compete," Cowell, 62, told Milligan. "The fact that happened, and you still come back to compete in this competition, you have my absolute respect because I was really concerned about that."

He added: "In my opinion, I think you are the real deal. You're a great songwriter. You have real charisma. I'm with Howie, based on tonight ... this is, in my opinion, the best performance of the night."

Following the live show, Milligan spoke with PEOPLE about performing another original song on the AGT stage — and the positive response he received from both the crowd and judges.

"We really wanted to go out there and raise the bar. That's something I want to keep on doing is hopefully go on and keep raising the bar," he said. "Going out there in front of that crowd was really, really special."

On what it was like for him to receive such praise from the judges, Milligan said, "It was amazing. I mean, to hear Simon say that [my performance] was the best of the night so far was just awesome."

RELATED VIDEO: Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1

Milligan also talked about how "life-changing" the support from fans and viewers has been since his audition.

"It's everything I've dreamed of as a songwriter and as a singer is to have people listening to my songs and coming to shows and singing along my songs," he said. "And AGT has done that for me. They really, really changed my life forever."

Although he didn't win the top honor — which went to the dance troupe The Mayyas — the singer isn't hesitating to move on and up in his career. Milligan will be taking his album on the road in a headlining tour across the country where he'll play more than 16 shows.

Tickets to see Drake Milligan and his band are available on the singer's website.

From Magicians and Singers to a Pole Dancer! Meet the Season 17 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent'
