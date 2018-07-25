Drake and Migos Make 'Necessary Decision' to Postpone Joint Tour, Days After Offset's Arrest

Drake and Migos have pushed back the launch of their joint tour by 15 days.

The Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour was originally set to begin on July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will now kick off on Aug. 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” a rep for Drake said in a statement.

Tickets purchased for original show dates will be refunded.

In addition to the cancellation of the Aug. 20 tour date in Chicago, a number of shows have been rescheduled.

News of the deferment of the rappers’ tour comes days after Migos member Offset’s arrest for gun and drug possession in Clayton County, Georgia.

The 26-year-old musician was pulled over in his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Friday. Officers spotted him performing an improper lane change, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As officers approached his vehicle, they allegedly detected the smell of marijuana and proceeded to conduct a search. They allegedly found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.

Offset’s arrest occurred 10 days after he and wife Cardi B welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari.

Below are all the rescheduled dates for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour:

Aug. 10 – Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 12 – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

Aug. 20-22 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Oct. 10 – Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah