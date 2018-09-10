Drake Officially Ends Feud with Meek Mill During Concert: 'This Really Gave Me Peace of Mind'

Drake and Meek Mill are ready to put the past behind them.

In a gesture of goodwill, while performing onstage in Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, the “In My Feelings” rapper, 31, invited Mill onstage to show the crowd that while the pair had buried the hatchet once and for all.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair shaking hands and smiling at each other onstage. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”

Referencing Mill’s release from prison in April, Drake added, “I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose.”

Posting the same photo on his own Instagram account, Mill confirmed that the pair are “BOTH HAPPY AS S—!”

According to a source, the duo were spotted playing ping pong together after the concert.

In the summer of 2015, sparked a fierce feud between the rappers after accusing Drake of not writing his own lyrics — an accusation that has haunted Drake throughout his career.

However, in May, Mill appeared to hint that the pair had already been able to put aside their differences.

Drake and Meek Mill Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

During an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning, the rapper shared that it was “possible” the pair would work together in the future, adding that he appreciated Drake supporting his release from jail.

During a concert in Australia, after spotting a fan wearing a “Free Meek Mill” shirt, Drake commented, “Free Meek Mill too man, for real,” according to Billboard.

The death of rapper Mac Miller was also on Drake’s mind during his weekend of performances in Boston.

On Friday, Drake dedicated his performance to Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose hours earlier

“I want to dedicate the show to my late friend Mac Miller, who was always a kind man to me,” he told the crowd at the TD Garden, before performing the song “Emotionless.”

After his Saturday night show, the “Nice for What” rapper and a group of about 10 friends headed to Empire Asian Restaurant & Lounge in the Seaport neighborhood for dinner — but Drake didn’t want to wait until he sat down for dinner to order, and instead called in his order from his car after departing his show at the TD Garden.

“The kitchen staff stayed until 2 a.m. so they could make a meal for him to enjoy after the show,” a representative for the restaurant told PEOPLE. “His team called in the order when he was en route via SUV.”

The group started off with edamame, hot and sour soup, and warm steamed buns with shiitake mushrooms, pea shoots, cucumber, and serrano peppers. They also ordered a bunch of sushi, including rock shrimp, veggie, and lobster rolls, and capped it the meal with Singapore street noodles with Madras curry, veggies, shrimp, scallops, and char siu pork, Cambodian rice, and pad Thai.

On Sunday, after his last of three shows, Drake hosted an afterparty at The Grand, a popular nightclub in the Seaport. Dressed in a Tom Ford hoodie and sporting a heavy beard, Drake partied alongside star athletes Kyrie Irving, Mookie Betts and Shaq Mason.