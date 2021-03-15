Drake Makes History as First Artist to Debut Tracks at No. 1, 2 and 3 on Billboard Hot 100

Making history on the "hot one hundo!"

On Monday, Drake, 34, became the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after dropping his song bundle Scary Hours 2.

The three songs — "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross — dropped on March 5. While this is the first time an artists' tracks debut in the top three at the same time, Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only artists to have three songs rank in the top 3 simultaneously.

The bundle's first track, "What's Next," even refers to the song chart — and predicts reaching No. 1 on it!

"I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno / This one ain't come with a bundle," he raps. "I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips / And that's just how my cookie crumble."

The No. 1 track reached 49.1 million streams in a single week, while "Wants and Needs" brought in 41.5 million, according to Billboard.