Drake Makes History as First Artist to Debut Tracks at No. 1, 2 and 3 on Billboard Hot 100
"What's Next" is the rap star's eighth song reaching No. 1
Making history on the "hot one hundo!"
On Monday, Drake, 34, became the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after dropping his song bundle Scary Hours 2.
The three songs — "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross — dropped on March 5. While this is the first time an artists' tracks debut in the top three at the same time, Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only artists to have three songs rank in the top 3 simultaneously.
The bundle's first track, "What's Next," even refers to the song chart — and predicts reaching No. 1 on it!
"I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno / This one ain't come with a bundle," he raps. "I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips / And that's just how my cookie crumble."
The No. 1 track reached 49.1 million streams in a single week, while "Wants and Needs" brought in 41.5 million, according to Billboard.
Drake has reached No. 1 eight times before. Last year, his track "Toosie Slide" hit the No. 1 spot while three of his tracks — "God's Plan," "Nice for What" and "In My Feelings" — took the top spot in 2018.
Also debuting on the Hot 100 this week is "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic, the duo comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Coming in fifth is Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" followed by Cardi B's "Up."