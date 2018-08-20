Did Drake Diss Kanye? Rapper Appears to Say West 'Flopped' During Performance at Chicago Concert

Drake kicked off the summer trading diss tracks with rapper Pusha T. And now he appears to be ending the summer going after Pusha T’s producer, Kanye West.

During a performance on Saturday, Drake switched up the lyrics to his 2015 single “Know Yourself” — changing the lyrics “Then Kanye dropped” to “Then Kanye flopped.”

The diss was caught on video by fans, who shared the modified verse to social media.

Adding insult to injury? Drake was on stage at The United Center in Chicago, West’s hometown.

It would appear Drake is referring to West’s latest album, Ye — which dropped on June 1. According to Billboard, it sold 208,000 equivalent album units on its first week, landing at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and spawning singles “Yikes” and “All Mine” (both that placed in top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100).

Meanwhile, Drake released his own album, Scorpion, later that month. The LP also debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 but sold 335,000 equivalent album units, Billboard reported. It’s since set records, with all 25 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Three of those songs — “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings” — reached No. 1.

Drake’s beef with Pusha T was one of the most vicious rap feuds in recent memory.

It all started on May 25, when Pusha released his latest album, Daytona. Included on the LP was the song “Infrared,” which called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter — an accusation that has long followed the former Degrassi actor.

Unwilling to take the insult lying down, Drake dropped a response track called “Druppy Freestyle,” lobbing insults Pusha’s way and reminding the 41-year-old Bronx rapper that he had co-writing credits on tracks of West’s The Life of Pablo album.

A social media spat ensued in the days that followed, in which Drake, 31, produced an invoice for Pusha’s boost in album sales (or specifically, $100,000 for “promotional assistance and career-reviving”).

Pusha then came back with his own response: a scathing song called “The Story of Adidon.” Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, his supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s battle with multiple sclerosis, and even Drake’s own mother Sandi Graham.

For its album art? An undoctored photo taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface, an image intended to correspond with Pusha’s claim that Drake grew up insecure about his mixed-race heritage.

And the biggest slam? An accusation that Drake had fathered an illegitimate child with French former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux — longtime rumors Drake later verified on Scorpion.

During that time, Pusha found himself in hot water of his own. He and West were both slammed for using a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom as the cover for Daytona. The late singer’s estate responded to the album artwork, saying that they were “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” for a cover image.