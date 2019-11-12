Image zoom Drake Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Drake isn’t one to let the haters get him down!

The “God’s Plan” rapper has responded with some light-hearted humor after he was booed off-stage when he made a surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles Sunday night.

“Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30 🤪,” the 33-year-old captioned a series of photos of himself from the festival on Instagram.

On Sunday, many attendees at Tyler’s popular annual music festival were reportedly convinced that the surprise headliner was going to be Frank Ocean, the infamously reclusive R&B singer who used to be a member of Tyler’s Odd Future collective, according to The Los Angeles Times.

So when Drake appeared on the stage instead, the audience was less than thrilled.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Grammy Award-winning artist can be heard asking the crowd if they want him to keep performing before presumably cutting his set short after people began booing and telling him to go home.

“I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” he said, only to be met with boos and audience members screaming, “No!”

With that, the rapper said, “It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me,” as he left the stage.

Following the cold reception for the hit-making headliner, Tyler addressed the situation on his Twitter account.

After changing his bio to read, “embarrassed by fans,” (it has since been changed to “ramp, daylight”) the rapper wrote, “I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f—ing planet to a music festival was fire!”

“But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew,” he added. “Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a–holes when it didn’t come true and I don’t f— with that. This n— did feel no ways! Song is beautiful. Also, mostly everyone was having a great time, those s—s in the front area were the ones being mad rude, which, I can see why, but, nah, f— that, y’all represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash. That s— was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that s— is f—ing trash.”

He continued, “Thank you Aubrey … He really did that for me and I appreciate it because he did not have to come at all. See our worlds come together was so great in theory. Again, thank you Drake. I’m f—ing pissed ‘Hotline Bling’ was next — that’s my f—ing s—.”

Some concertgoers who may have been disappointed to see Drake were also quick to disagree with the way the crowd reacted.

“YOO DRIZZY MF DRAKE just performed at camp flog gnaw.. but the crowd wanted frank & booed him off stage, y’all a different breed fr…” wrote one Twitter user.

“Y’all booed drake? Drizzy?? The man who gave us take care??? Nothing was the same???? If you readying this it’s too late?????” added another social media user, pointing to some of Drake’s biggest releases over the course of his career.

Praising Drake for handling the situation “like a pro,” another wrote, “I’ve never seen a crowd take their [disappointment] out on the performer like this.”