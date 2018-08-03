For the third time this year, Drake is breaking the internet with a music video that’s all about his costars!

The visuals for “In My Feelings” — the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks running — dropped on Thursday night, and it’s packed with subtle cameos. It starts with Drake showing up at a classic New Orleans residence (columns and all) and calling from the lawn to the mysterious Kiki referenced in the song’s opening line. La La Anthony comes to the window and yells back, and shortly after, Kiki’s mother, Phylicia Rashad, pokes her head out of another window and hilariously tells Drake, “I want you to get your Jordans off my walkway!”

The rest of the video, filmed on the streets of New Orleans, is an homage to the “In My Feelings Challenge,” which got its start in late June thanks to comedian Shiggy, who posted the first on his Instagram. He appears at the end of the video, and most of the celebs are doing Shiggy’s dance for their cameos. Some of the best ones include Big Freedia (who hails from New Orleans), Yung Miami from rap duo City Girls, Will Smith, the kids from Stranger Things, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Dua Lipa, DJ Khaled and Ryan Seacrest.

This is Drake’s third music video directed by Karena Evans. Her first was for “God’s Plan,” released in February, in which Drake famously gave away his entire budget for the video (almost $1 million) to people on the streets of Miami. Next came “Nice for What” in April, which was also packed with female powerhouses including Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae.

The In My Feelings Challenge has met some controversy in recent weeks after several people have been injured while attempting it. One teen, a lifelong dancer, was hospitalized at the end of July after she jumped out of a moving car and hit her head while attempting to perform the moves.