The rapper marries multiple women in a lavish ceremony in the music video

Drake Marries 23 Women in Falling Back Music Video – with Cameo from Best Man Tristan Thompson

Here come the brides!

Hours after the Drake surprised fans with the news he would be dropping his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind at midnight Friday, he also released an elaborate music video related to the new record.

The video for "Falling Back", the second song on the 14-track album, shows the 35-year-old rapper getting ready for his wedding day with pal Tristan Thompson, who appears to act as his best man.

The video begins with both men clad in tuxes, the 31-year-old NBA player giving Drake a pep talk before he walks down the aisle.

"You only get married once," Thompson tells his friend as he straightens out his bowtie.

Drake - Falling Back Tristan Thompson in Drake's "Falling Back" music video | Credit: Drake/Youtube

The camera then pans to the glamorous ceremony, which includes a rabbi officiating the ritual between Drake and his 23 brides.

"Do you commit yourself to being a good wife, according to our values and traditions?" the rabbi asks, as the women, in sync, said "I do."

Drake then continues to marry each woman as "Falling Back" begins to play, completing a secret handshake with each of his brides.

Drake - Falling Back Drake in new music video | Credit: Drake/Youtube

"I think he's really taking these ones seriously," Drake's mom Sandi Graham leans over and tells a guest with a smile.

The video also includes the words "Free YSL," likely referencing rappers Gunna and Young Thug, who are currently being jailed over racketeering charges allegedly connected to the YSL group.

The nine and a half minute video takes viewers through the epic celebration, including a wedding singer performing a slower rendition of Drake's hit song "Best I Ever Had."

Drake - Falling Back Credit: Drake/Youtube

Online, the four-time Grammy Award winner celebrated the upcoming release of his music on Instagram Thursday.

"7th studio album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND' out at midnight," he wrote in the caption, sharing the chrome-inspired album art.

Drake - Falling Back Credit: Drake/Youtube

The news was celebrated by friends and fans in the comments section, with DJ Khaled writing "Get your spritzers ready!"

"It's your time to shine Jimmy Brooks," Lil Yachty commented, referring to Drake's Degrassi character.