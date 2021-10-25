Drake Gifted Rolls-Royce He Used to Rent to 'Keep Up Appearances': 'Manifestation Complete'

The rapper says this was the car that helped him believe in himself before all of the fame

As a Grammy-winning artist, world-famous rapper, and all-around musical legend, it's hard to imagine that there was once a time when Drake couldn't afford to live in the lap of luxury. But, as he shared on Instagram Sunday, the road to his now lavish lifestyle wasn't as easy as he might have made it look. In fact, one of the secrets to his immense success, he says, was actually an "extreme" form of manifestation — something he was reminded of during his 35th birthday this past weekend.

In light of the birthday festivities, the star's manager Future the Prince gifted him a Rolls-Royce Phantom. It's an overwhelmingly generous gift on its own, but this particular car, Drake writes, was actually the same one he used to rent when he was recording his mixtape So Far Gone 12 years ago. Back then, it was a way to make the people around him think he was going to make it big. Now, it's a gift that honors the Toronto rapper's start in the industry and his journey since then.

"Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it," Drake wrote in his Instagram post. "I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances."

"We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone."

In those days, it seemed like fame and celebrity were a far-off dream. But although Drake does not encourage anyone to take the same financial risks he did, he says the car initially served as a way for him to visualize his success and manifest a better future.

"Even though I don't recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted," he continued. Fast forward to today, and it's clear that all of his efforts were rewarded.

"Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it's mine now. Manifestation complete."

Drake also made sure to thank the rest of his followers for all of the birthday love and gifts, including a sparkling Eliantte chain from Young Thug with a picture of Drake's 4-year-old son, Adonis, on one side.