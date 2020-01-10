Drake and Future Suit Up for Odd Jobs in 'Life Is Good' Music Video

Drake and Future are getting to work in the music video for their latest collaboration “Life is Good,” which dropped Thursday.

In the five-minute-long clip, directed by Director X, the artists take on a variety of odd jobs as they rap about “working on the weekend like usual.”

The video begins with Drake, 33, and Future, 36, suited up as garbage men and tossing bags of trash into the back of a dumpster truck.

The artists continue to rap about their weekend duties and being “way off in the deep end like usual” as they switch to jobs like tech store employees, mechanics, drive-thru workers and fancy chefs.

Several other hip-hop artists make cameos throughout the video including Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Mike WiLL Made-It and Big Bank Black.

Image zoom Future/YouTube

Image zoom Future/YouTube

“Life is Good” serves as the latest collaboration from the two rappers since “Blue Tint” in 2018. The two also teamed up on Drake’s 2016 track “Used to This” and the mixtape What a Time to Be Alive in 2015.

Image zoom Future/YouTube

Ahead of Drake’s “Life is Good” release, he received several nominations for both the 2020 Grammy Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The “Nice for What” artist scored Grammy nods for best R&B song for his appearance on Chris Brown’s “No Guidance” as well as best rap song for Rick Ross’ “Gold Roses.”

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/FilmMagic

Drake also earned six nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards including hip-hop artist of the year, hip-hop song of the year and R&B song of the year.