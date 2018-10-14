Drake Freaks When He Finds Out Adele Was at His Concert: 'Thank God Nobody Told Me'

Drake has a lot of famous fans, but few have the capacity to make him feel as overwhelmed as Adele!

After attending the rapper’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, the British singer, 30, penned a gushing tribute on social media, praising the performance as one of her all-time “favorite shows.”

“Oii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight!” she wrote on Twitter, using Drake’s longtime Instagram handle. “Best production I’ve ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time.

“Huge love,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Letting his inner fanboy come out, Drake, 31, responded by sharing a heartfelt message of his own on Instagram.

Alongside a screenshot of Adele’s message, Drake wrote, “Oiiiiiii don’t f— get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show.”

“Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK,” he added.

One day later, two other massive celebrities turned up at Drake’s Los Angeles show: Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake and Adele have let the public in on just how much they adore each other.

In 2015, after Drake released his chart-topping hit “Hotline Bling,” Adele volunteered her services for a potential remix.

“I really want us to do an official remix. I love Drake. I love Drake so much,” Adele said during an interview with eTalk. “I even got the coat that’s in the video, I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one.”

In response, Drake posted to Instagram a cartoon of the pair with the caption, “Me and my main ting just coolin,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Further hinting that he’d be down to get in the studio with Adele, Drake went on to tell reporters in Toronto that he would “do anything for Adele.”

“I’d literally go to Adele’s house right now and do laundry for her,” he added.