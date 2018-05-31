Drake Has Been Financially Supporting the Mother of His Alleged Child: Report

Drake has reportedly been “financially supporting” Sophie Brussaux — the French former adult-film star that Pusha T claimed mothered the rapper’s child in his diss track “The Story of Adidon” — since just before she gave birth.

Sources tell TMZ that the 31-year-old Canadian star is making sure Brussaux “lives comfortably” by quietly giving her money. The payments reportedly started late during her alleged pregnancy.

A representative for Drake offered no comment in response to the report when contacted by PEOPLE.

After an exchange of diss tracks and warring on social media that began on May 25, Pusha T released a song called “The Story of Adidon,” which debuted on New York’s Hot 97 on Tuesday and uses No I.D.’s beat for JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” as its backdrop. “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home,” Pusha raps, claiming Drake is playing “border patrol.”

This isn’t the first time the rumor has circulated.

Back in May 2017, Brussaux — who was spotted with the rapper that January following his split from Jennifer Lopez — claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reported. She also told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.

“If it’s in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” Drake’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Brussaux apparently gave birth to a son on October 24 (Drake’s birthday), according to her Instagram account — which has since gone private, Vulture reported. Drake has yet to speak out about the child’s birth.

While Drake ignored the claims about fathering a child, he did issue a statement regarding the controversial blackface photo of him that Pusha used as the cover art for the diss track.

The image was taken by photographer David Leyes back in 2007, when Drake (né Aubrey Drake Graham) was starring on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotypes and type cast,” Drake wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram story.

Drake had collaborated with “best friend at the time” and fellow Degrassi cast member Mazin Elsadig.

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” he wrote. “[We] were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much.”