Drake Has Extra Security Outside of His Home in Kanye West’s Neighborhood Amid Feud, Says Source

Drake isn’t taking any chances.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 32-year-old Canadian rapper, who lives in the same gated community, Hidden Hills, as Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West, had extra security outside of his home on Friday, amid his ongoing feud with West.

Although West and Drake’s beef is nothing new, the latest drama began on Thursday, when the Ye rapper took aim at Drake, tweeting over 125 times and claiming that the “In My Feelings” rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law Kris Jenner behind his back.

Except for a Instagram Story post consisting of several crying-laughing face emojis on Thursday, Drake has yet to address West’s accusations.

Drake and West’s feud originally appeared to have transpired in recent months, after Drake’s longtime rival Pusha T, 41, released the song “Infrared” in May off of his album Daytona, which West produced. In the song, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

However, on Thursday, West claimed that the drama started years ago, “Since the pool line he’s been tryin to poke at me and f— with me.”

The tweet was in reference to Drake’s lyric from “Summer Sixteen,” in which he raps, “Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than Ye/ And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying.”

Despite the increased security presence, West has since seemingly squashed his beef with both Drake and Travis Scott, who got caught up in the feud because of his song “Sicko Mode,” which the Canadian rapper appeared on.

On Saturday morning the “I Love It” rapper, 41, wrote that despite the drama, “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone.”

West went on to share that “it’s all love” between him and Scott, a claim which his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who is dating the 26-year-old rapper, later confirmed.

“Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she explained on Twitter. “It’s only positive energy.”

Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Although Kardashian West, 39, publicly supported her husband earlier this week, calling West a “genius” and arguing that the “Jesus Walks” rapper “paved the way for there to be a Drake,” a source told PEOPLE that she’s ready to put the controversy behind them now.

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” said the insider. “Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter.”