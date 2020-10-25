The rapper made the announcement on his 34th Birthday

Drake Drops Teaser and Release Date for Upcoming Album Certified Lover Boy on His 34th Birthday

Drake is going to start 2021 with the release of his sixth studio album!

On Saturday, which was also his 34th birthday, the rapper dropped a teaser video for Certified Lover Boy, announcing that the upcoming album will be released in January.

In the dramatic short video, a young boy gazes up to the sky before the scene shifts to a pensive Drake sitting at a table with a heart shaved into his hair. Many fans pointed out nods to earlier albums and mixtapes including So Far Gone, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy follows Drake's 2018's chart-topping Scorpion. In August, he released the first track "Laugh Now Cry Later" feat. Lil Durk.

Drake initially announced the new album in April, with its original release date set for this past summer. "My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," he wrote at the time.

Fellow rapper Carnage commented on Drake's teaser video, saying "2020 doesn’t deserve this album... great way to start the new year!!!" while Lizzo and G-Eazy wished Drake a happy birthday.

The announcement also comes one week after Drake celebrated his son Adonis' 3rd birthday, sharing a photo with his little boy. "Young Stunna," he captioned the post.

Just last month, the proud dad documented a milestone moment on Instagram, sharing a photo from his son's "first day of school." Adonis rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of black sweatpants and a matching black hoodie decorated with a star print. The toddler finished the look in black sneakers and his light-colored locks in cornrows.