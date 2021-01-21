Drake Delays Release of Sixth Studio Album Certified Lover Boy Again amid 'Rehab' from 'Surgery'

The album's release was initially scheduled for summer 2020 before being pushed back to January 2021

Drake fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for Certified Lover Boy.

The "Laugh Now, Cry Later" rapper, 34, announced on Wednesday that he is delaying the release of his sixth studio album for a second time.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. The rapper revealed in Oct. 2020 that he suffered a knee injury.

Drake continued, "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he concluded without a clear date for the release.

The rapper initially announced on Instagram in April 2020 that he was releasing a new album in the summer of 2020.

"My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," he wrote at the time.

Drake later updated fans on his 34th birthday about the status of his album, revealing that it would be released in January 2021.

Alongside his announcement, the rapper shared a dramatic short video teaser that had nods to his earlier albums and mixtapes, including So Far Gone, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy follows Drake's chart-topping Scorpion released in 2018.