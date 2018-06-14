Whatever It Takes! Drake Stages Epic Degrassi: The Next Generation Reunion in 'I'm Upset' Video

Whatever it takes, the kids of Degrassi: The Next Generation know how to make it through. From relationship woes and friendship fights to eating disorders, drug and alcohol addictions, gambling problems, and pregnancy scares, they’ve seen it all.

And now, they’re back together.

On Wednesday, Degrassi alum Drake — who starred on the hit Canadian series from 2001 to 2009 — released the music video for his song “I’m Upset.” And though the Canadian rapper has been embroiled in a war of words with fellow rapper Pusha T over the past few weeks, he appears to have left that drama behind by reuniting with his old Degrassi costars instead.

The clip features Drake and his former faux classmates rolling up to the Degrassi halls for the class of 2007’s eleventh reunion.

Drake and Shane Kippel OVO Sound/Youtube

There, we see a slew of the fictional school’s most famous alumni, including Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie) Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Mr. Simpson), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), AJ Saudin (Connor), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty), and Paula Brancati (Jane).

There’s even Ephraim Ellis, who played Rick — the student who shot Drake’s character Jimmy in one of the show’s most iconic episodes, leaving him in a wheelchair.

Of course, old habits die-hard, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Degrassi alums deal with their own issues in the “I’m Upset” video. There’s vandalism, public intoxication, and even a bathroom stall hookup or two.

Mr. Simpson at one point even buys some drugs from two other famous Degrassi alum: Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith).

The video ends with the show’s catchy theme song, including new shots of the cast spliced with archive footage from the original show.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Reveals She and Drake ‘Don’t Have a Friendship Now’ as She Opens Up About New Boyfriend

Melissa McIntyre, Shenae Grimes, Shane Kippel, and Aubrey Graham in Degrassi: The Next Generation CATV/Courtesy Everett Collection

The video’s release on Wednesday came alongside Drake’s announcement that his new album, Scorpion, will be released on Friday, June 29.

All the 2007 feels ❤️🙏 https://t.co/Ht9iuLL38e — Degrassi (@Degrassi) June 14, 2018

I'm just a proud Degrassi fan. Like wow. Drake outdid himself with this one pic.twitter.com/jNvSt8dOxn — Cori ✨ (@generocity_) June 14, 2018

So am I going to binge watch every episode of Degrassi after Drake Upset video?….. pic.twitter.com/htapOK35wo — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) June 14, 2018

Drake really gave us Degrassi reunion !!! It’s not a sprint it’s a marathon

pic.twitter.com/uerOFkxrc1 — Gus Cahue (@Gus_Leee) June 14, 2018

I REALLY NEEDED THIS I DIDN’T KNOW HOW MUCH I NEEDED IT UNTIL DRAKE GAVE IT TO US.💙💛💙💛#Degrassi pic.twitter.com/s8YFD79iCh — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖊🥀 (@SeIenaskru) June 14, 2018

All the Degrassi stans right now: WHATEVER IT TAKES pic.twitter.com/Qd0Qm7pAmp — Alex (@frameworkfitz) June 14, 2018

As for those asking where Ryan Cooley (aka the show’s J.T.) was, Drake explained on Instagram that Cooley allegedly “thought it was a scam.”

Meanwhile, as sentimental as the video was for fans, shooting it seemed to mean a lot more for the cast — many of whom shared videos and photos on social media of their time together.

“When I got the call that @champagnepapi had this idea for his next video, the feeling was hard to describe,” Kippel wrote on Instagram. “When it became real and I further found out that it was a complete @degrassi cast reunion, it suddenly became very clear that this would be a weekend for the history books.”

“To be a part of something of this magnitude with my childhood on screen best friend Aubrey Graham turned rap superstar and business mogul Drake was something truly special, and then to do it with ALL of my old cast members back at on our old sets really put the experience over the edge,” he continued. “To top it all off, meeting and being directed by the wildly talented and ridiculously cool @karenaevans was next level. To bring this whole thing full circle back to where it all began for all of us made it an on screen reunion for the fans but also a real one for all of us involved.”

He added: “All of the energy, laughter and fun captured in the video was as naturally occurring and genuine as can be. No acting involved. Well, except me trying to look as cool as the big man. I can’t thank you enough @champagnepapi for this. None of us can. What a time. We’ll never forget it. Looking forward to what you got for us next!”