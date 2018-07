A Comprehensive Guide to Drake's Alleged, Assorted and Actual Love Interests Over the Years

After the rapper released his latest album, Scorpion, rumors began swirling that Drake and Hadid had a secret relationship, thanks to lyrics on his song “Finesse,” which reference flying to New York to see a special someone, as “Fashion weeks is more your thing than mine.” Later in the song, he raps, “You stay on my mind/You and your sister too hot to handle.” (Drake also name-drops Hadid’s father, Mohammed, on another track, “Sandra’s Rose.”)

However, after a Twitter user commented that Hadid had “probably” hooked up with the rapper, she shot down the rumors, tweeting, “Not me!!! That’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation.”