Drake Lets Out His Inner Cowboy at His Costume Party for His 35th Birthday in L.A.

Drake's 35th birthday party was themed "Chico Amante," which translates to "lover boy," a reference to his recent record-breaking sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy

Drake dusted off his spurs and stetson to celebrate another trip around the sun.

The four-time Grammy Award winner rang in his 35th birthday Saturday with a costume party in Los Angeles, where he channeled his inner cowboy. Drake complemented his white stetson with a tan fringe jacket and a bolo tie for his star-studded gathering at Goya Studios.

He went with "Chico Amante" as the theme, which translates to "lover boy," a reference to his recent sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. The party also featured a giant box full of cocaine-esque bricks, printed with the phrase.

The Scorpion artist was also met with celebratory messages from his famous pals on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the goat," Nicki Minaj wrote on her Story. "Happy bday my brother" DJ Khaled penned. "More life more blessings my brother," wrote Future.

"Happy mother f— birthday to the goat my twin @champagnepapi this s— 4life n after," wrote French Montana, who performed at the event. "See you in a few we turning up tonight."

Drake celebrated his son Adonis' 4th birthday earlier this month with a race car-themed party. "Adonis races into 4," read a sign at the kid's bash, which was attended by Bugs Bunny from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"TEACHA MORE LIFE KID," the proud dad wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself and the birthday boy.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum welcomed Adonis with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017. He recently gave his son a mention on Certified Lover Boy, which became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day.