Drake Claims He 'Used to Date SZA' in New Song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

Drake had a surprising revelation in his new song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin: he dated SZA.

In his new feature "Mr. Right Now," the Canadian rapper, 33, claims that he and the "Prom" singer, 29, dated over a decade ago.

"Yeah, said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait," he raps. "'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

In 2008, Drake would have been 21 or 22 and SZA would have been 17 — unless the two dated after her Nov. 8 birthday. However, some fans believe that the rapper was not being truthful on the record.

"now why'd drake have to bring sza's good name out like that 😭😭," wrote on Twitter user.

"Wait stop the music.... Sza and Drake dated in 2008?" added another.

"y'all really believe Drake & Sza dated? are y'all that stupid?" wrote one questioning fan.

The two have been previously friendly.

After the release of her collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign "Hit Different," the "POPSTAR" rapper shared support for SZA, posting that "Solana is the chefs kiss" on his Instagram story. (Solána Imani Rowe is SZA's real name.)

And in 2017, they were photographed together.

After the song released, fans were quick to notice that the singer had unfollowed Drake on Instagram. Drake still follows her.

The rapper has previously been under fire for getting affectionate with an underage fan after a clip of the incident was posted on Twitter in January 2019.

"I get in trouble for s— like this," he said, before asking the fan, "How old are you?" The fan replies, "17."