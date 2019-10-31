Drake Channels His Father Dennis Graham for Halloween, Jokes It Was ‘Not Planned’

For his 2019 Halloween costume, Drake didn’t have to look far from home.

In an Instagram post early on Thursday morning, the 33-year-old musician shared a photo of himself next to his dad Dennis Graham. In the snap, Drake and his father looked identical in white tops, glasses, gold necklaces and white knitted caps. The “God’s Plan” rapper also wore a fake beard.

“Not planned,” Drake jokingly captioned the photo.

Drake’s famous friends flooded the comments section of his post with compliments and laughing emojis, including Jamie Foxx, who wrote, “Incredible!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 Brilliant.”

The father-son Halloween costume comes after the two got into a public disagreement when Graham accused Drake of lying about their relationship to “sell records.”

Earlier this month, Graham appeared on an episode of Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings and revealed how he felt about Drake alleging he’s an absentee father in his lyrics.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that. I always been with Drake,” Graham fired back.

“I talk — I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool,’ ” Graham shared with Nick Cannon.

That’s when he claims Drake admitted to making it all up. “He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ Uh-okay. Okay, well [we’re] cool,” Graham told Cannon.

Drake then responded to his father’s claims on his Instagram Story.

“My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him,” the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker wrote. “It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with.”

Drake went on to clarify that “every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Image zoom Drake/Instagram

As fans know, Drake has often referenced his childhood in his music — specifically his dad’s absence on the track “Look What You’ve Done” from his album Take Care.

“And my father living in Memphis now, he can’t come this way / Over some minor charges and child support / That just wasn’t paid, damn / Boo-hoo, sad story — Black American dad story,” he raps.

Drake also spoke about his relationship with Graham on an episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop last year. The rapper explained that now that he’s a father to his son Adonis with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, he wants to set a better example than what he grew up with.

“I was really hard on my parents for giving me sort of a childhood that I had to wrap my mind around as I grew,” Drake said on the show. “Multiple times I sort of suggested that they could have done a better job at co-parenting, sticking together, not being so divided.”