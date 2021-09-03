All of the Lyrics on Drake's New Album That Seem to Be About His Feud with Kanye West

It's been more than a decade since Drake and Kanye West went from friends to collaborators to rivals — and if the lyrics on Drake's latest album are any indication, the rappers' feud is showing no signs of slowing down.

Drake, 34, released his long-awaited sixth album Certified Lover Boy on Friday, and fans were quick to dissect the lyrics to the album's 21 tracks, many of which appeared to take aim at West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the Canadian rapper never calls out West, 44, by name, several lines on multiple songs appear to take digs at him, most notably "7AM on Bridle Path."

On the track, Drake appears to reference West and his Yeezy clothing brand, as well as the fact that much of their feud stems from the fact that West produced a Pusha T song in 2018 that revealed Drake had fathered a son.

"Told you I'm aimin' straight for the head, not aiming to please / I could give a f— about who designing your sneakers and tees / Have somebody put you on a Gildan, you play with my seed," he raps, seemingly alluding to the practice of putting someone's photo on a Gildan T-shirt as a tribute after they die.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Appears to Recreate Chicago Childhood Home for Third Donda Listening Event

Later in the song, Drake raps, "And look at the heroes fallin' from grace in their older ages / If we talkin' top three, then you been slidin' to third like stolen bases."

On another track called "No Friends in the Industry," Drake appears to take a shot at West's label GOOD MUSIC, which has lost several artists in recent years, including John Legend in 2016, as well as West's frequent tweets.

"Your circle shrinkin', see some boys escapin'," he raps, later adding, "And all them tweets and all them posts / Ain't got the type of time to be playin' with you folk."

Though West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, 40, has long denied rumors that she and Drake were romantically involved, Drake seems to hint at the possibility in a verse on the song "Pipe Down," which also appears to allude to his rivalry with West.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Why does your ex think we beefin', is that man alright? / That n– can't even look at me, he fell off twice," Drake raps. "So much s— I wanted to say, straight to your face / 'Cause you're so two-faced, that I don't know which face."

The release of Certified Lover Boy comes just one week after West released Donda, his long-delayed tenth studio album.

The weeks leading up to the albums featured the two men feuding publicly, beginning with Drake calling out West in his feature on the Trippie Redd track "Betrayal."

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out) let it go / 'Ye ain't changin' s— for me, it's set in stone," he raps.

In response, West appeared to post — then quickly delete — Drake's home address on Instagram, which then prompted Drake to share a video of himself laughing hysterically.

The incident resurfaces on "7AM on Bridle Path," with Drake rapping, "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation."

Drake Drake | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The pair's relationship wasn't always strained — in the early years of his career, Drake often praised West, at one point calling him "the most influential person as far as a musician that I'd ever had in my life."

West even directed the music video for Drake's breakthrough single "Best I Ever Had" in 2009, and the two later collaborated on several tracks, even sparking rumors that they'd team up for a joint album.

But by 2011, Drake was speaking out about West in a less flattering light, saying that year in an issue of The Source: "My goal is to surpass everything he's accomplished. I don't want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better."

The healthy competition turned into something more sinister in 2018, when Pusha T released "The Story of Adion," the lyrics to which revealed the existence of Drake's son before he'd made the news public himself.

West apologized to Drake on Twitter later that year, saying he was sorry for "stepping on" Drake's Scorpion release date, and also that he "should have spoken" to Pusha about dissing Drake on "Infrared," but denied telling Pusha about Drake's son Adonis, now 3.

"I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha," he wrote. "I don't play with the idea of people's children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier," West wrote at the time.

Weeks later, however, West switched gears in a series of since-deleted videos that fired back at the rumors that Drake had previously hooked up with his then-wife Kim Kardashian West.

"People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you're not saying nothing… that don't sit well with my spirit," West said. "You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.' So when you're like, 'I don't know where it came,' you too smart for that bro."

In December 2018, West called Drake "faker than wrestling" in a series of tweets, and asked him to apologize for several diss lyrics he'd recorded that seemed to be about West.

Reflecting on the drama in a 2019 interview with Rap Radar podcast, Drake said that the situation "just is what it is."