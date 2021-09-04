The rapper's sixth studio album CLB also became the most-streamed album of the year on Apple Music

Drake's Certified Lover Boy Breaks the Record for Spotify's Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day

Drake is already celebrating an exciting accomplishment with his latest album.

On Friday, the 34-year-old rapper dropped his sixth full-length studio album, Certified Lover Boy, over a year after it was first announced.

Within a day of its release, Spotify announced that the LP had become the streaming service's most-streamed album in a single day. A representative for Spotify confirmed to Complex that the record was previously held by Drake for his 2018 project Scorpion.

Kanye West's Donda and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour each previously held the record for 2021, albeit not all time.

To celebrate his exciting streaming feat, the "Champagne Poetry" crooner shared a photograph on Instagram of a billboard that announced his achievement.

Elsewhere, Apple Music also revealed that Drake's latest release made him the most-streamed artist of 2021 and CLB the most-streamed album of the year on their streaming platform.

CLB was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time. At midnight on the day the album finally dropped, Drake shared a message on Instagram with a hand-written copy of the tracklist.

The album marks the Canada native's first full-length project following Scorpion. Drake previously released other new material in between, including 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes and the EP Scary Hours 2, which was released in March.

The four-time Grammy winner dedicated CLB in part to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr.

"A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah '40' Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP 💖," Drake wrote of the album in a note for Apple Music.

Complex previously reported that Ntuli was a friend of Drake's who died in a motor vehicle accident earlier this year, while Morr was allegedly killed in a murder-suicide in August.