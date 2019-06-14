Raptors Superfan Drake Celebrates NBA Finals Win by Releasing New Songs

Image zoom Drake

If you thought Drake wouldn’t celebrate the Toronto Raptors becoming NBA champions, it seems you would be wrong.

After the team he stans (like, stans) beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Thursday, the rapper, native Canadian, and Raptors global ambassador posted on Instagram that he will release two new songs on Friday.

The tracks appear to be called “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave,” the latter featuring Rick Ross.

“THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” he wrote amid his illegible excitement.

Ross, meanwhile, tweeted of the new music art, “thought we forgot?”

Not everyone was a fan of Drake’s sports fan antics, like when he just wandered the court at a game between the Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, or when he had words with Warriors players Draymond Green, or when he taunted opposing players. It got to the point where the NBA had to speak to Drake and his manager, and San Francisco radio station KBLX moved to keep Drake’s music off its channel during the NBA Finals.

After the Raptors’ victory on Thursday, Drake spoke to press, as captured by NBA Canada’s Carlan Gay. “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” Drake said. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes, make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”