Social Media Outraged After Drake Calls 'Baby Momma' a 'Fluke' in New Song 'When to Say When'

Some fans are in their feelings over new Drake lyrics.

On Saturday, the Canadian rapper, 33, debuted two songs as a surprise to his loyal listeners, one called “Chicago Freestyle” and the other “When to Say When,” the latter of which featured one particular line that listeners took issue with.

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” he raps in the track, referencing Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Adonis.

Music fans sounded off on Twitter, sharing their reactions to the seemingly dismissive lyric.

“Drake is rude as hell … [she] has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?! He needs to be slapped!” wrote one user, while another tweeted, “Drake really called his baby mom fluke then said he love her for who she is 😂 the toxic meter going off.”

Others stood on the opposite side of the fence, believing that those upset by the artist’s song are too easily offended.

Wrote one defender, “There’s no reason for y’all to be discussing that Drake/fluke line this deeply,” as another added: “Stop being too sensitive @Drake calling his baby mama a fluke DOES NOT mean he regrets his child.”

More fans cited the dictionary definition of “fluke” — “a lucky or unusual thing that happens by accident, not because of planning or skill” — as showing that it shouldn’t necessarily have a negative connotation.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks included on his double album Scorpion, which was released in 2018. During an episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop in October 2018, Drake raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said at the time, adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of parenting, explaining that he’d been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

Addressing his son, Adonis for the first time, Drake went viral after rapping on the 2018 track “March 14”: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

In his candid conversation on The Shop, Drake also opened up about his relationship with Brussaux, saying that he’s “a single father learning to communicate with a woman who … we’ve had our moments.”

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother,” he wrote at the time. “We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

He added: “No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”