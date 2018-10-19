Drake Brings McDonald's to His Hollywood Club Afterparty for His Celebrity Pals to Munch on

Drake knows no night of partying is complete without a trip to a fast food chain.

Following his concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, Drake, 31, treated his fans to McDonald’s at his afterparty at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood.

At one point in the night, former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star EJ Johnson was spotted helping himself to some McNuggets. Guests were also served french fries and cheeseburgers on trays with neon lights in the shape of McDonald’s signature golden arches.

In addition to Johnson, 26, some A-list attendees included: Pia Mia, popular vlogger Jeff Whittek, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrine and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ son Justin.

Drake at Poppy nightclub Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

For the festivities, Drake was dressed in a black leather jacket, black pants and white Nikes.

Drake’s performance at The Forum marked his fifth night in Los Angeles as apart of his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

On Sunday, Adele gushed over the Canadian rapper’s show on Twitter writing, “Oii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight!”

“Best production I’ve ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time,” Adele, 30, continued.

EJ Johnson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

“Huge love,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Letting his inner fanboy come out, Drake responded by sharing a heartfelt message of his own on Instagram.

Alongside a screenshot of Adele’s message, Drake wrote, “Oiiiiiii don’t f—— get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show.”

“Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK,” he added.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake and Adele have let the public in on just how much they adore each other.

Poppy nightclub Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

Pia Mia and Jeff Wittek Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

In 2015, after Drake released his chart-topping hit “Hotline Bling,” Adele volunteered her services for a potential remix.

RELATED: Drake Reveals He Wanted the ‘Perfect’ Family with Rihanna: ‘I Don’t Have the Fairy Tale’

“I really want us to do an official remix. I love Drake. I love Drake so much,” Adele said during an interview with eTalk. “I even got the coat that’s in the video, I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one.”

In response, Drake posted to Instagram a cartoon of the pair with the caption, “Me and my main ting just coolin,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.