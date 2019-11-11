Drake Ends Surprise Set at Tyler the Creator's Music Festival After Getting Booed by the Crowd

It just wasn’t Drake’s night.

The hit-making rapper, 33, got a very cold reception from the crowd at Tyler the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday, where he made a surprise appearance as the night’s special musical guest.

Before making the decision to end his set early, Drake addressed the less-than-enthusiastic crowd, a moment which was captured by several fan videos posted online. “You know, Imma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going,” he said, before being met by audible boos as well as some audience members shouting out “no” and telling him to go home.

“It’s been love. I love ya. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he replied, before walking offstage, reportedly ending his set 20 minutes early, according to Billboard.

While it may seem confusing as to why such a popular artist would get booed, it appears that many in the crowd thought the surprise guest, which had not been announced ahead of time, would be a very different — and reclusive — artist.

“We want Frank,” some concertgoers could be heard shouting in clips from the night, a reference to singer Frank Ocean, who was previously a part of the Odd Future collective alongside Tyler, with whom he is still friends with. Seemingly adding to fans’ hopes, just last month Ocean released “DHL,” his first new song since 2017, and previewed two additional tracks.

“Fans at camp flog gnaw were expecting that Frank ocean was gonna be the surprise guest headliner… they got drake instead.. safe to say… they rather Frank ocean,” YouTuber DJ Akademiks wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip of Drake’s exchange with the audience.

However, while some concertgoers may have been disappointed to see Drake, many people were quick to disagree with the way the crowd reacted.

“YOO DRIZZY MF DRAKE just performed at camp flog gnaw.. but the crowd wanted frank & booed him off stage, y’all a different breed fr…” wrote one Twitter user.

“Y’all booed drake? Drizzy?? The man who gave us take care??? Nothing was the same???? If you readying this it’s too late?????” added another social media user, pointing to some of Drake’s biggest releases over the course of his career.

Praising Drake for handling the situation “like a pro,” another wrote, “I’ve never seen a crowd take their [disappointment] out on the performer like this.”