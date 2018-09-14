Is Drake Dating Bella Harris? Rapper Spotted Stepping Out with 18-Year-Old Model: Reports

Looks like Drake might have a new squeeze.

The “In My Feelings” rapper, 31, and Bella Harris were spotted enjoying a private dinner together in Washington, DC, on Monday, according to both Page Six and E! News.

At the time, the rapper had just wrapped up his three-day tour stop in Boston, and had a few days off before taking the stage in DC on Wednesday and Thursday.

Just over two weeks earlier, Harris, an 18-year-old model, also sparked relationship rumors after cozying up together on social media.

“No place I’d rather be,” she wrote alongside the images — which appear to have been taken backstage at Madison Square Garden, where Drake was performing at the time — adding a blue heart emoji.

The rapper, who follows Harris, liked the post.

A rep for Drake did not respond for PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the nature of the pair’s relationship remains unclear, they go way back.

Two years earlier, in September 2016, Harris — who is also the daughter of songwriter and producer Jimmy Jam — shared a photograph of the pair on her social media account.

“Last night w this legend,” she captioned the image, which appeared to have been taken backstage during his Summer Sixteen tour with Future.

Just like with her most recent photo, Harris added a blue heart emoji to the end of the caption.

Amid the pair’s rumored romance, Heidi Klum revealed that she once ghosted the rapper after admitting she had a crush on him.

It all started on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Klum, 45, played a game of Who Would You Rather? After seeing the segment, Drake, got Klum’s number through a mutual friend, she said — but she had already met and fallen for her current boyfriend, rocker Tom Kaulitz.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said during another Ellen appearance, which aired on Tuesday. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

“Wait, he texted you and you didn’t even respond?” asked DeGeneres, 60.

“No. I mean, what do you do?” Klum said. “I’m embarrassed about it. Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music. I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.

“Yeah, well, you’re not going to be able to get in,” DeGeneres joked.