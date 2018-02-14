Drake Bell is giving his fans an epic Valentine’s Day treat.

In the super sexy music video for his song “Rewind” (off his EP Honest), the 31-year-old former Nickelodeon star bares all while getting down and dirty in bed with a lover.

“‘Rewind’ is an exploration into a world where lines have blurred. How do you define true love versus pure passion?'” says Bell — who shared a behind-the-scenes photo exclusively with PEOPLE from the shoot — about the track. “Are we in love or is it just our bodies reacting to the electricity between us? Take a listen and find out.”

Drake Bell Vince Trupsin

“You mess around with my head, leaving me waiting / On someone who’s waiting for someone who’s playing,” he sings on the sultry track.

Best known for his days on The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh — for which he wrote the show’s theme song “Found a Way” — Bell began his music career as an independent artist in the early 2000s.

“Growing up listening to Sublime, being a surfer kid, this whole EP is a completely new sound,” Bell told PEOPLE in July. “The last record I did was a pet project. For this record, it was time to get back in and give the fans some stuff.”

Bell currently has three full-length albums under his belt and released his four-track dance-pop EP in 2017.

He will next hit the road for Drake Bell STRIPPED, an unplugged intimate showcase tour. Dates can be found on Bell’s socials.

Watch the (NSFW!) “Rewind” video here.