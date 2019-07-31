Drake Bell Takes Over Mexico City in Behind the Scenes Look at His 'Fuego Lento' Music Video

Drake Bell is taking fans behind the scenes of the music video for his hit single “Fuego Lento” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

The clip, which shot on location in Mexico City, has reached over 7 million streams on YouTube alone. In the video, Bell is seen running around set before filming begins. Once the camera starts rolling, Bell even steps in to help make sure each scene looks perfect.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” he jokes as the sun begins to set behind him. “We’re at the last location and we’re just waiting.”

In between scenes, Bell stops to take time to sign autographs for fans who stopped to watch the shoot.

“I loved filming in Mexico City,” he tells PEOPLE. “When we were out in the public streets shooting, fans stopped and watched. I felt like that was really cool for them.”

The music video took a total of 16 hours to complete — leaving Bell exhausted but excited about the final product. By the time the final scene was shot in a nightclub, the sun was starting to come up outside. When the scene was wrapped, the entire room burst into applause.

Bell says he’s thrilled about the positive response he’s received from his fans after watching the music video.

“Fans could recognize landmarks that were near where we were shooting,” he says. “Being from Los Angeles, that happens a lot when watching films — you see your favorite diner in the movie, and it’s always really exciting. My Mexican fans now have a little of that feeling with this video.”

“There’s already more in the works!” he teases.