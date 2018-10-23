God's Plan! Drake Passes the Beatles' Record for Most Top 10 Songs in a Single Calendar Year

Drake started from the bottom, and now he’s here — breaking records!

On Monday, the “In My Feelings” rapper set a new record for the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year.

Drake’s collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on “MIA” marked his 12th song to hit the top 10 in 2018. The star surpassed The Beatles, who earned 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964.

Drake’s latest achievement comes just one day before his 32nd birthday on Oct. 24.

His fifth studio album, Scorpion, is largely to thank for his new accomplishment, as seven of the 12 tracks from the album landed him in the Top 10. "God's Plan" spent 11 weeks at No. 1, "In My Feelings" spent 10 weeks at No. 1, and "Nice For What" charted for eight weeks.

See Drake’s top 12 songs from this year below: