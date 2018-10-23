God's Plan! Drake Passes the Beatles' Record for Most Top 10 Songs in a Single Calendar Year

Drake
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Nicole Sands
October 23, 2018 04:01 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Drake started from the bottom, and now he’s here — breaking records!

On Monday, the “In My Feelings” rapper set a new record for the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year.

Drake’s collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on “MIA” marked his 12th song to hit the top 10 in 2018. The star surpassed The Beatles, who earned 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964.

Drake’s latest achievement comes just one day before his 32nd birthday on Oct. 24.

His fifth studio album, Scorpion, is largely to thank for his new accomplishment, as seven of the 12 tracks from the album landed him in the Top 10. "God's Plan" spent 11 weeks at No. 1, "In My Feelings" spent 10 weeks at No. 1, and "Nice For What" charted for eight weeks.

RELATED: Cardi B Makes Hot 100 History as ‘MotorSport’ Breaks Top 10

RELATED: Drake Gushes Over Snaps of ‘Beautiful’ Son and Reveals ‘Unconditional Love’ for Child’s Mother

See Drake’s top 12 songs from this year below: 

  1. God’s Plan – Drake
  2. Diplomatic Immunity – Drake
  3. Look Alive – BlocBoy JB ft. Drake
  4. Walk It Talk It – Migos ft. Drake
  5. Nice for What – Drake
  6. Yes Indeed – Lil Baby & Drake
  7. Nonstop – Drake
  8. I’m Upset – Drake
  9. Emotionless – Drake
  10. Don’t Matter to Me – Drake ft. Michael Jackson
  11. In My Feelings – Drake
  12. MIA – Bad Bunny ft. Drake

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.