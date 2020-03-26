Drake Calls on Rihanna to Finally Release New Album in Humorous Instagram Live Exchange

Image zoom Drake and Rihanna Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Drake wants Rihanna to get to work, work, work, work, work on dropping her next album.

Eager fans aren’t the only ones impatiently waiting on a new record from the “Diamonds” singer, 32, whose last album, Anti, debuted in 2016. Drake, 33, is also clamoring for more music from his frequent collaborator — and he made sure to let her know on Instagram this week.

On Tuesday, Rihanna and Drake were among the virtual attendees tuning in to a livestream on DJ Spade’s Instagram account. The colleagues engaged in some spirited teasing in the comment section, including one point when the “God’s Plan” rapper directly urged Rihanna to release her album, which will be her ninth, ASAP.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he wrote, according to screen grabs captured by the Pop Crave Twitter account.

In other exchanges during the livestream, Rihanna referred to Drake as “Champs” and also wrote, “Give drake some water,” to which he responded, “Hahahahhahahaha yo u have a bad attitude @badgalriri.”

Rihanna confirmed last month that she was at work on new music, teasing a potential collaboration with The Neptunes, a producer team that includes Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

“gang. back in the STU,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a photo of a soundboard in a recording studio.

Busy with her Fenty fashion and beauty empire — as well as some major charitable efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic — the Grammy winner is well aware of the demand for her highly anticipated forthcoming album. So much so, in fact, she openly goes back and forth with fans’ pleas for updates.

In May, Rihanna told The New York Times’ T Style magazine that she has been busy with the new album (which she’s been referring to as R9) but that fans should not expect a collaboration with Drake, contrary to rumors.

The Ocean’s 8 actress quickly shut down the possibility of a collab with her on-off fling, despite the success of their numerous hit singles, like “What’s My Name,” “Too Good” and “Work.”

“Not on this album, that’s for sure,” she said at the time before adding: “Not anytime soon; I don’t see it happening.”