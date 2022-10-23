After 15 years in the game, it's safe to say that Drake still knows what fans want.

Following his latest No. 1 hit with 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks," Drake revealed on Saturday that the pair have plans to release more music, as they announced their first-ever collaborative album, Her Loss, is set to arrive Oct. 28.

Drake and 21 Savage released a visual for "Jimmy Cooks" over the weekend, which turned into an album announcement mid-way through. After Drake ran through the song's first verse, the words "Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022" appeared in front of 9 screens behind them.

Her Loss will mark Drake's first collaborative effort since his 2015 tape with Future, What a Time to Be Alive. That project hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has since gone platinum.

21 Savage, meanwhile, hasn't released a collaborative project since 2020's Savage Mode II with producer Metro Boomin. Before that, he teamed up with Metro Boomin and Offset for Without Warning in 2017, and released the first Savage Mode project a year before.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drake and 21 Savage have a long history of teaming up on songs together. Alongside "Jimmy Cooks" off Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, the pair also released Certified Lover Boy cut "Knife Talk," which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The duo previously took part in the first live performance of "Jimmy Cooks" together at a homecoming concert for colleges Morehouse and Spelman on Wednesday night. The Atlanta hometown show for 21 Savage ended up becoming the perfect setting for a Drake cameo, as the two also played "Knife Talk," with Drake sharing a performance of his hit, "Nonstop."

"Along with OVO, I really live this 4L s---," Drake said at the show. "By the way, I didn't get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage."

Her Loss is set to become the Canadian rapper's third album released in just 13 months, following Certified Lover Boy last September and May's surprise-released dance album Honestly, Nevermind. Fans of the star might recall the last time he released three projects in under two years — in 2015 and 2016 — the same era his Future collab topped the charts.

Drake. Kevin Winter/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Drake has come a long way since his Degrassi days. Last week, the star shared a post from Toronto-focused concert history account The Flyer Vault on his Instagram Story. The photo showed an invoice that revealed he was paid just $100 CAD, or about $72 USD, for opening for Ice Cube back in 2006 at the now-defunct Kool Haus venue in Toronto.

"This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now… keep going," Drake wrote alongside The Flyer Vault's post.

Her Loss will be available to purchase and stream on Oct. 28.



