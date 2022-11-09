Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Promoting New Album with Fake 'Vogue' Magazine Covers

Publisher Condé Nast is taking legal action against Drake and 21 Savage for allegedly using a fake Vogue magazine cover to promote their new album Her Loss

By
Published on November 9, 2022 12:19 PM
Drake; 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage

Publisher Condé Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for allegedly using a fake Vogue magazine cover to promote their new album in a PR stunt.

On Monday, Condé Nast filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York which stated the "widespread promotional campaign" for the duo's Her Loss album was "built entirely" on Vogue's trademarks, as the images appeared to show the rappers featured side-by-side on a doctored December issue of the magazine.

"All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast," the complaint stated, alleging that fake copies of the magazine had also been distributed in metropolitan areas of North America.

"Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way," the complaint added.

Her Loss marks Drake's first collaborative effort since the 36-year-old's 2015 project with Future, What a Time to Be Alive, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has since gone platinum. 21 Savage, 30, hasn't released a collaborative project since 2020's Savage Mode II with producer Metro Boomin.

Drake attends HBO's "Euphoria" premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Drake. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Also included in the complaint against the artists are captions provided from Drake and 21 Savage's Twitter and Instagram accounts, thanking Wintour and the magazine for their alleged support, all of which was done with "deliberately deceptive intent," Condé Nast alleged in the 30-page document attacking the publicity stunt.

"Me and my brotha on newsstands tomorrow !!" The captions read in the social media posts, which have since been taken down. "Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment."

Condé Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages for the breach, or triple the artists' profits from album sales, whichever is higher. In addition to monetary demands over the "counterfeit" promotional item, the company is also seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the image from being used, along with damages for trademark infringement.

"The confusion among the public is unmistakeable," the complaint continued, citing that media outlets took the statements and images and ran with them, causing a stir over the Internet as celebrity announcements often do. "Defendants' flippant disregard for Condé Nast's rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action," added the publisher in the legal papers.

Drake and Savage have yet to publicly respond to the filing.

