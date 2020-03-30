Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis
The curly-haired, blue-eyed three year old is the only son of Aubrey Graham and Sophie Brussaux
Mini Mogul
Drake, who dubbed himself "co-parent on the year" on a track from Certified Lover Boy, likes to get his son involved in his career. For instance, allowing him to draw up the track list for the much-anticipated album ahead of its Sept. 3 release.
Adorable Appearances
At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake brought Adnois on stage to accept his Artist of the Decade Award. The toddler wore a red flannel and braids and held his father's hand as the audience cheered.
Stage Shy
The 3 year old shyly held onto his father's leg during Drake's speech.
Stage Fright
Adonis shed some tears towards the end of his daddy's speech and Drake comforted his little boy with a sweet kiss.
Proud Parents
Drake also had his parents, Sandi and Dennis Graham, at his side as he accepted his Billboard honor.
Hoop Dreams
Adonis is a big fan of basketball, just like his dad. Here he is, owning the court and reaching for the scoreboard adorned with his dad's signature owl logos.
Quality Time
Drake sweetly cuddles up to his son in this precious father-son photo.
Big 3!
The proud dad celebrated his young stunna on his third birthday with lots of festive balloons.
Back to School
"The World Is Yours kid 🌍," the rapper captioned this September 2020 shot of Adonis on his first day of school.
Father's Day Fun
The rapper made a shoutout to all fathers on their special day in 2020 and posted this cute pic of Adonis, who's looking more and more like his dad.
Baby Blues
The rapper, who was self-isolating in his home in Toronto since being exposed to the coronavirus while hanging out with Kevin Durant in March 2020, was missing his loved ones dearly.
"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," Drake wrote on Instagram, where he debuted photos of his son Adonis for the very first time.
Curly-Haried Cutie
Drake revealed five adorable shots of his son: one featuring the rapper hugging Adonis as he stared at the camera. Another shows Drake, Adonis and mom Sophie Brussaux all posing together, and he also included this one of his baby boy adorably drinking from a cup in his pajamas.
Grandma & Grandma
Drake also included a photo of his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham, who split when the star was five years old.
Father-Son Foolery
Despite his parents' divorce, the star has remained very close to both his mom and dad.
The star hilariously dressed up as his pop for Halloween in 2019 and jokingly captioned this twinning pic, "Not planned."
Mama's Boy
Every fan knows that Drake loves his mom.
The rapper even penned a lyric dedicated to his mama in his 2018 hit "God's Plan," writing, "I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry."
Artist Adonis
"Adonis > Picasso don't @ me 💙🎄," proud dad Drake captioned this 2018 photo of his son's finger-painted masterpiece.
Proud Papa
Adonis also gifted his dad a colorful work of art for Father's Day 2019. The one-of-a-kind artwork features a stenciled design of the word "Papa," which stands out from an abstract background consisting of green, yellow, blue and pink dots.
Birthday Boy
In October 2019, Drake gave fans a rare glimpse at his son's 2nd birthday party.
"Happy Birthday King 💙," he captioned the photo. The decorations included a Cookie Monster floral arrangement and gold balloons that appeared to be set up in the star's home, including some that spelled out Adonis' name in an arch over the doorway.