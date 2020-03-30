Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis

The curly-haired, blue-eyed three year old is the only son of Aubrey Graham and Sophie Brussaux

By Diane J. Cho
Updated September 03, 2021 02:33 PM

Mini Mogul

Credit: Drake Instagram; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake, who dubbed himself "co-parent on the year" on a track from Certified Lover Boy, likes to get his son involved in his career. For instance, allowing him to draw up the track list for the much-anticipated album ahead of its Sept. 3 release. 

Adorable Appearances

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake brought Adnois on stage to accept his Artist of the Decade Award. The toddler wore a red flannel and braids and held his father's hand as the audience cheered.

Stage Shy

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The 3 year old shyly held onto his father's leg during Drake's speech.

Stage Fright

Adonis shed some tears towards the end of his daddy's speech and Drake comforted his little boy with a sweet kiss.

Proud Parents

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Drake also had his parents, Sandi and Dennis Graham, at his side as he accepted his Billboard honor.

Hoop Dreams

Adonis is a big fan of basketball, just like his dad. Here he is, owning the court and reaching for the scoreboard adorned with his dad's signature owl logos.

Quality Time

Drake sweetly cuddles up to his son in this precious father-son photo.

Big 3!

The proud dad celebrated his young stunna on his third birthday with lots of festive balloons.

Back to School

"The World Is Yours kid 🌍," the rapper captioned this September 2020 shot of Adonis on his first day of school.

Father's Day Fun

The rapper made a shoutout to all fathers on their special day in 2020 and posted this cute pic of Adonis, who's looking more and more like his dad. 

Baby Blues

Credit: Drake/Instagram; Inset: Dave Benett/WireImage

The rapper, who was self-isolating in his home in Toronto since being exposed to the coronavirus while hanging out with Kevin Durant in March 2020, was missing his loved ones dearly.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," Drake wrote on Instagram, where he debuted photos of his son Adonis for the very first time

Curly-Haried Cutie

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Drake revealed five adorable shots of his son: one featuring the rapper hugging Adonis as he stared at the camera. Another shows Drake, Adonis and mom Sophie Brussaux all posing together, and he also included this one of his baby boy adorably drinking from a cup in his pajamas.

Grandma & Grandma

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Drake also included a photo of his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham, who split when the star was five years old. 

Father-Son Foolery

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Despite his parents' divorce, the star has remained very close to both his mom and dad. 

The star hilariously dressed up as his pop for Halloween in 2019 and jokingly captioned this twinning pic, "Not planned."

Mama's Boy

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Every fan knows that Drake loves his mom.

The rapper even penned a lyric dedicated to his mama in his 2018 hit "God's Plan," writing, "I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry."

Artist Adonis

Credit: Drake/Instagram; Inset: Prince Williams/Wireimage

"Adonis > Picasso don't @ me 💙🎄," proud dad Drake captioned this 2018 photo of his son's finger-painted masterpiece.

Proud Papa

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Adonis also gifted his dad a colorful work of art for Father's Day 2019. The one-of-a-kind artwork features a stenciled design of the word "Papa," which stands out from an abstract background consisting of green, yellow, blue and pink dots.

Birthday Boy

Credit: Drake/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In October 2019, Drake gave fans a rare glimpse at his son's 2nd birthday party

"Happy Birthday King 💙," he captioned the photo. The decorations included a Cookie Monster floral arrangement and gold balloons that appeared to be set up in the star's home, including some that spelled out Adonis' name in an arch over the doorway.

