Drake Is Officially the First Solo Artist to Have More than 200 Appearances on Billboard Hot 100

Drake has officially made Billboard history. This week, the “Started From the Bottom” rapper became the first solo artist to have more than 200 appearances — a number that trumped legends like Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Ray Charles.

The Canadian artist and Degrassi: The Next Generation alum, 32, hit the major milestone on the Aug 17-dated charts thanks to his new album, Care Package — a compilation of never-released singles.

The LP, which dropped on Aug. 2, yielded six tracks on the Hot 100, upping Drake’s grand total to 203 entries, according to Billboard. Only the Glee cast has accumulated more on the charts with 207 songs.

Care Package also hit No. 1, making it Drake’s ninth LP to top the charts. The songs from the album that pushed him to his new record are “Trust Issues” (No. 58), “How About Now” (No. 60), “The Motion” (No. 61), “Dreams Money Can Buy” (No. 68), “Club Paradise” (No. 85) and “Days in the East” (No. 95).

Other rappers that have come close to Drake’s Hot 100 record include Lil Wayne, who has 163 entries, Nicki Minaj who has 103, and JAY-Z, who has 100.

Presley is the highest of the legendary musical acts on the list, with 109 tunes, while iconic artists like Franklin boasts 73 — just two more than the Beatles, who have 71 entries.

Last year, Drake set another record for the highest number of top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart in a single calendar year — surpassing The Beatles, who earned 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964. The rapper beat the legendary band by one song.

The artist recently celebrated his history-making record, proving that he’s “got more slaps than The Beatles” with a tattoo inspired by the group’s iconic Abbey Road album cover. The unique tatoo features Drake walking ahead of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr on the famous road.

Drake has been releasing music for more than 10 years with his breakthrough track, “Best I Ever Had,” charting in May 2009.

Of his 203 Hot 100 charting singles, he’s seen 35 hit the top 10 and six hit No. 1 — including “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” and “In My Feelings.”