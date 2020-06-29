Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

The couple reportedly do not have a prenup — and $800 million is at stake

Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young have split after 24 years of marriage.

PEOPLE confirms Young filed for divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. She is seeking spousal support.

Attorneys for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple, who made their last public appearance together at the Tom Ford fashion show in February, wed in May 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, is also dad to four kids — daughters Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young as well as sons Marcel and Curtis — from previous relationships. (Son Andre Young Jr. died at age 20 in 2008.)

The mother of two was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

Dre, 55, and Nicole do not have a prenup, according to TMZ.

In 2019, Forbes estimated the music mogul's net worth at $800 million, putting him at No. 2 on the year's list of the world's wealthiest hip-hop artists. In December of that year, Dre topped the earnings of the decade with $950 million, thanks mostly to his Beats Electronics empire.

Before he wed Young in 1996, Dre amassed his fortunes as a founding member found fame of the rap group N.W.A. before releasing his solo debut studio album The Chronic in 1992 under Death Row Records, which he co-owned, before he founded his own label, Aftermath Entertainment, and signed Eminem and 50 Cent.

After they wed, in the 2000s, Dre focused on producing for other artists, including 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.