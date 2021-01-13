"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said in the court documents

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Says He 'Held a Gun to My Head' Twice, Alleges Years of Abuse

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young details several instances of alleged abuse from the music mogul in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Five months after filing for divorce, Nicole, 51, alleges that Dre (né Andre Young) "held a gun to my head" twice in 2000 and 2001, that he "punched me in the head/face" in 1999 and 200 and that he "kicked down a door" while she hid "from his rage" in 2016, among other instances of abuse.

"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said in the documents, filed to the Superior Court of California.

While a rep for Dr. Dre, 55, did not respond to requests for comment, Nicole's declarations state that Dre told the court that "at no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety" — which she describes as a "blatant lie" — and that she never called the police during their marriage.

While Nicole admits that she never called the cops after they tied the knot, she said she called the police in 1995 (a year before they were married) after Dr. Dre allegedly "slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck."

"During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper in to the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me," she said.

Young's declarations come just days after Dre was ordered by a California court to pay her $2 million in spousal support. However, in the Dec. 29 court documents, Nicole — who shares Truly, 19, and Truice, 22, with Dre — asks for $100,000 a month to pay for the mortgage of a new home "comparable to our primary residence in Brentwood," since "Andre threatened to "leave me 'homeless' — a direct threat he made to our children."

While some information in the documents is redacted, one part of the documents mentions that Nicole's attorneys have served subpoenas to three women who've allegedly been mistresses of Dre: Kili Anderson, Jillian Speer and Crystal Rogers. (Dre's lawyers threatened to sue a publication in 2013 for libel after it reported on his alleged affair with Anderson.)

The new allegations from Young — dated Dec. 29 — came just several days before he was rushed to a hospital and put in intensive care following a brain aneurysm.