Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Nicole Young $3.5 Million a Year in Spousal Support amid Divorce

Along with the monthly $293,306 in spousal support, Dr. Dre will be expected to cover his ex-wife's health insurance and expenses for two of their homes

Dr. Dre will be paying more than $3.5 million a year in spousal support to his ex-wife Nicole Young.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles court ordered the music mogul, 56, to pay Nicole, 51, $293,306 each month in spousal support, cover the expenses of their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes, along with taking care of Nicole's health insurance.

The agreement will be set in place until Nicole remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, either of them dies or "until further order of the Court." The former couple shares son Truce, 24, and Truly, 20.

The new court development comes more than a month after Dr. Dre was declared legally single several months after Nicole accused the music producer of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship, which he denied.

"Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," the document read.

In March, Dr. Dre's attorney Laura Wasser filed a motion of bifurcation with the assertion that Nicole's "false allegations of domestic violence" prove that the exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]."

Among Nicole's allegations was that Dre "held a gun to my head" in the early 2000s and that he "punched me in the head and face" in 1999.

"André has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said then. In her declaration, Nicole added that André denied her claims by telling the court that "at no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

At the time, the Superior Court of California ordered the business mogul to pay Nicole $2 million on or before Jan. 11, 2021 in temporary spousal support.