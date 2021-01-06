Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: Report

The rapper was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday

Dr. Dre is in the intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The rapper, 55, is hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The musician was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Monday after suffering the aneurysm, according to the website.

Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) is in a stable and undergoing tests, the outlet reports. A source tells PEOPLE of Dre: "He’s ok. He’s lucid."

Dre's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

LL Cool J shared an update on Dre's status Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that "Dre is recovering nicely."

The star's medical emergency comes about six months after Nicole Young filed for divorce in June after 24 years of marriage. The former couple has gone back and forth about the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

The former couple tied the knot in May 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre rose to fame as part of the iconic rap group N.W.A. but left in 1991 to become a solo artist. He then later transitioned to become one of hip hop's greatest producers.